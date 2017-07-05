Funeral, burial plans announced for Raleigh’s Word Of God Fellowship Church bishop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Funeral plans have been announced for Raleigh’s Word Of God Fellowship Church Bishop Frank Summerfield, who passed away Sunday at the age of 67.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, Summerfield had been a pastor for 22 years.

Summerfield had been a Raleigh resident for more than 40 years, and was described by the Church as being “a devoted husband, father, bishop, friend, mentor, and a great community leader.”

He was a graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University and earned a master’s degree from Montclair State College, as well as an earned doctorate degree from the Universal Life Church, a number of honorary degrees from other colleges and universities, and a consecration as a Bishop from the Christian Faith Center in Creedmoor.

Summerfield’s funeral and burial will take place in three parts, according to the church.

The first homegoing celebration will be at Word of God Fellowship Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The second event will begin with the wake from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Wake Chapel Church.

The official homegoing celebration will occur at 11 a.m. at Wake Chapel Church.

Word of God is located at 3000 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh. Wake Chapel Church is located at 3805 Tarheel Club Road in Raleigh.

Summerfield is survived by his wife and co-pastor Lady JoeNell Summerfield, and their four children, Frank IV, Mitchell, Joshua and Valisha.