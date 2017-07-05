Goldsboro police seek missing teen girl

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are asking the public to help them find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nasir Wahiah Butts hasn’t been seen since she walked away from her home in the 900 block of Fairview Circle late Thursday evening, police said.

She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.

The department posted the information publicly on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at (919) 580-4386.