Gunman robs lingerie store and Family Dollar in 2 days, Durham deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An ‘armed and dangerous’ man is wanted in two armed robberies within two days this week, Durham County officials say.

Authorities are seeking the identity of the man and released a surveillance image of him Wednesday night.

Durham deputies say the first armed robbery happened Tuesday at an adult entertainment and lingerie shop store called Frisky Business along Highway 70 in Durham.

In the Frisky Business robbery, police said the robber held a worker at gunpoint.

The next robbery happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Family Dollar off Highway 70 near Marley Drive in Durham.

“The unidentified man is considered armed and dangerous,” the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the surveillance image below is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.