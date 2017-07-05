In-store fire closes NC Walmart

ELKIN, N.C. (WFMY) – A fire broke out in part of a Walmart in Elkin Tuesday night.

The Surry County Fire Marshal’s office said the case is still under investigation by Elkin Police, the Elkin Fire Department and SBI. There was no structural damage to the store, located on CC Camp Road.

The CC Camp Fire Department posted photos of the fire on their Facebook page.

When WFMY News 2 called the store, an associate said the store will remain closed all day Wednesday.