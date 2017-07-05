Man charged in 1989 NC cold case double-murder

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have charged a man after investigators say they solved a double-murder cold case that’s 28 years old.

Eric Robert Begley, 42, is charged with the killings of Allene McMahan, 75, and Cleve McMahan, 79, at their home on Rockhill Place on December 11, 1989.

Begley – also known as “Deuce” – was 14 years old when Asheville police say he killed the elderly couple. Two APD cold case investigators obtained the information needed to charge Begley with two counts of first degree murder during a recent interview.

Begley is being held by authorities in Indiana pending extradition back to North Carolina.

Asheville police say one or more other people may be involved in the case and the investigation isn’t over. Anyone with information about the deaths of the McMahans is asked to call Asheville Police at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.