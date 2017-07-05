Man escapes from handcuffs after traffic stop on I-40 in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WFMY) — North Carolina authorities are looking for a man who escaped a trooper’s handcuffs after being pulled over for speeding.

Trooper G.M. Dawkins said he pulled over a Nissan Altima with a couple and two small children in the backseat along Interstate 40 near exit 145 in Graham shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Dawkins said the couple inside the car gave him fake names and told him they were traveling from Georgia to Rocky Mount.

The man was handcuffed behind his back and placed in the front passenger seat of the patrol car. According to Dawkins, that’s when the man was able to wiggle one of his hands free from the secured metal cuffs, get out of the patrol car, run across the interstate and into the woods.

The man was identified as Raheim Ahmad Higgs. Dawkins said he’s wanted for seven felonies and eight misdemeanors related to heroin and vehicle theft.

Burlington Police K-9s were called to track Higgs, but the dogs eventually lost his scent in the wooded area.

Higgs’ girlfriend, Eymontie Mo-Esha Williams, was charged with resist, obstruct, and delay of public official and giving fictitious information to an officer. She is in the Alamance County Jail.

The two small children were picked up from the jail by family members.

Authorities are still searching for Higgs. Call 911 if you have seen him.