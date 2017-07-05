Music teacher committed sex offenses against child in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A private music teacher committed sex crimes against a child in Durham, police said.

Authorities are looking for John William Garris, 44, of Albemarle. He is wanted charges of first-degree statutory sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child, Durham police said.

Garris is a traveling private music instructor. The incident was reported May 1.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

The victim was known to Garris, police said. They did not provide any information on how the victim was known to him.

Investigators now believe Garris may be in the Charlotte area.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Garris is to call Investigator Mussatti at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29349 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.