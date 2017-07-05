NC man receives third-degree burns in fireworks accident

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was severely burned in an accident involving fireworks in Conover Tuesday night.
The Conover Fire Department said a man had third-degree burns on the inside of both of his arms due to a firework accident. The man also had first and second-degree burns on several other parts of his body, firefighters said.
The incident occurred just after 8 p.m., crews said.
The man was taken to the hospital, but was then airlifted to a burn center. Firefighters were unclear what burn center the man was transported to.
Fire officials said the injuries are not life-threatening.
Crews are not sure exactly what happened, but did confirm fireworks were involved.
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.