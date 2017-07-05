NC man wanted on kidnapping, rape charges

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) — a man is wanted in Cabarrus County on warrants for kidnapping and rape.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 28-year-old Derek Lee Helms. Helms lives in Stanly but could have possibly left the state.

Deputies say Helms has outstanding warrants for arrest charging him with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree rape.

He may be driving a silver or gray four-door 2005 Mercedes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 920-3000 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.

