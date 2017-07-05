Pope Francis chooses next bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pope Francis has chosen the next bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh, the church announced Wednesday morning.

Pope Francis announced that Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, an auxilary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta will serve at the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory (Archbishop of Atlanta) issued a statement regarding to assignment of Bishop Zarama.

Pope Francis in today’s appointment has honored the Archdiocese of Atlanta with the gift of Bishop Luis R. Zarama to become the new Bishop of Raleigh. How fortunate that local Church is to receive such a devoted and generous servant minister. The Holy Father has chosen well even though his decision takes a deeply beloved brother and friend from our midst.”

Bishop Zarama’s installation will occur at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on Aug. 29, according to the church.

The Diocese of Raleigh’s previous bishop, Michael Burbidge, was assigned to the Diocese of Arlington in Virginia in October 2016.

Bishop Burbidge also released a statement on Bishop Zarama.