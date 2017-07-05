Possibly rabid fox attacks 2 in Raleigh, police say

By Published:
A file photo of a fox.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh authorities are warning residents about an “aggressive” fox after two people were attacked on Wednesday.

The first incident happened when a fox bit the foot of a person who lives in the 1400 block of Beacon Valley Drive, police said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Just an hour later, a fox bit a worker’s boot at Taylor’s Nursery, which is on New Bern Avenue at Trawick Drive, Raleigh police said.

“Both victims were attacked during the day so it is believed the fox is rabid,” police said in a news release.

Animal control agencies have set traps to try in an attempt to capture the fox.

Observations of aggressive behavior or other concerns about animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling 919-831-6311.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s