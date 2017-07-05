Possibly rabid fox attacks 2 in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh authorities are warning residents about an “aggressive” fox after two people were attacked on Wednesday.

The first incident happened when a fox bit the foot of a person who lives in the 1400 block of Beacon Valley Drive, police said.

Just an hour later, a fox bit a worker’s boot at Taylor’s Nursery, which is on New Bern Avenue at Trawick Drive, Raleigh police said.

“Both victims were attacked during the day so it is believed the fox is rabid,” police said in a news release.

Animal control agencies have set traps to try in an attempt to capture the fox.

Observations of aggressive behavior or other concerns about animals in Raleigh should be reported immediately by calling 919-831-6311.