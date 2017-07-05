Raleigh City Council approves 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Folks in Raleigh who enjoy Sunday brunch will now be able to drink an alcoholic beverage with their meal beginning at 10 a.m. after the Raleigh City Council approved a measure to allow the sales.

State legislators passed the so-called “Brunch Bill” last week and it was then signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on June 30.

While Cooper had already signed the state bill, the law only allowed local governments to set rules allowing alcohol sales as early as 10 a.m. Individual local governments must follow up with local laws for restaurants to actually sell alcohol before noon.

On Wednesday, the Raleigh City Council voted 7-1 to allow Sunday morning alcohol sales. Councilman Dickie Thompson was the only “no” vote.

Carrboro became the first town in the state to approve 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales when the Carrboro Board of Aldermen voted 4-0 on Monday to allow sales. The vote was held in the first six and a half minutes of the meeting.

And the new rule takes effect right away; Carrboro’s official Twitter account announced that mimosas and Bloody Marys can be served at the town’s eateries starting this Sunday at 10 a.m. The town included the hashtag #firstinbrunch with its tweet.

Governing boards of other localities have said they want time to look at the issue before issuing final rules.

Raleigh is at least the second municipality to allow 10 a.m. alcohol sales on Sunday. The law takes effect immediately and restaurants will be able to serve alcoholic beverages at 10 a.m. this Sunday. Other establishments, such as supermarkets, will also be allowed to sell alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.