Raleigh’s ‘The Works’ Fourth of July celebration a big hit downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands packed Fayetteville Street in Raleigh on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July at “The Works” with food, music, dancing and of course, fireworks.

There was something for everyone at the event held for Independence Day. There were bands, BMX riders doing tricks, carnival games, and lots and lots of food options.

“I’m going to eat two, or three times. You know, to make sure I test the waters out. To make sure I don’t have a new place to go to next year,” said Mario Spratte.

Spratte says he’s from Virginia and looks forward to the food options every year. And plenty of other people came from outside of the Triangle to enjoy the show.

“Greeneville North Carolina, there’s nothing like this,” said Michelle Fields.

Fields and her daughter Adriane say it was the first time celebrating Independence Day on Fayetteville Street in Raleigh.

While most people are celebrating the Fourth of July, some were celebrating a little extra.

“I jst got married yesterday,” said Wesley Gilmore.

Gilmore was back home in North Carolina from Denver Colorado for his wedding. He says being back with his dad and family, and of course North Carolina barbecue, is all he could want this July Fourth.

“This is a little piece of home; seeing this reminds me of summers being back,” said Gilmore.

And at 9:30 p.m. everything stopped on Fayetteville Street for the fireworks show.