Shaw University president quits to become COO at Howard University

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University President Tashni-Ann Dubroy is resigning to become executive vice president and chief operating officer at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Both Shaw and Howard are HBCUs.

“We sincerely thank Dr. Dubroy for a remarkable tenure of service to Shaw University,” said Joe Bell chairman of Shaw’s Board of Trustees, in a news release. “We are proud of her energetic, inclusive and refreshing leadership and the manner in which she led our institution to surpass goals in student enrollment, fundraising and cost control. We wish her all the best in the next phase of her professional journey.”

Dubroy has headed Shaw since 2015. In a news release, university officials lauded her work to boost enrollment and fundraising at the school.

“Dr. Dubroy’s emphasis on fiscal conservatism and process optimization helped the university to develop several key campus initiatives, including the termination of the three-year salary reduction program, investments in long-deferred facility projects, and the establishment of recruitment bolstering initiatives,” the news release states.

“This was one of the most difficult decisions of my professional life,” Dubroy said in the news release. “I am honored that Shaw University’s Board of Trustees entrusted me with the opportunity to lead my Alma Mater. I will always be grateful to Shaw University where I honed my leadership capabilities and expertise in my capacity as its 17th President. I envision the successes that our faculty, staff and I achieved together will continue to support Shaw’s forward motion into a strong and vibrant future. I look forward to using these treasured experiences in my new role at Howard University.”

In addition to Shaw, Dubroy holds degrees from N.C. State University and Rutgers University in New Jersey.