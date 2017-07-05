Teen shot after Raleigh fireworks has died, family says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old shot in downtown Raleigh shortly after Fourth of July fireworks has died, according to his family.

Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister died of injuries suffered in the Tuesday night shooting, his family said. A total of four people were shot Tuesday night, according to authorities. The other three shooting victims were treated and released from the hospital.

McAllister’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his funeral expenses. It is available here.

First responders were called to the area of South Wilmington and East South streets around 10:45 p.m. The location of the shooting was by the McDonald’s close to City Center.

Among the victims who survived the shooting was 13-year-old Jada Cobb, whose elbow was grazed by a bullet.

She and some friends had gone to McDonald’s for food after watching the fireworks downtown.

They were across the street from the restaurant when they heard a gunshot. Cobb said she initially thought it was a firework, but she realized it was a gunshot when she heard a second shot.

“We heard another one, and that’s when we just started running, because we didn’t know what else to do,” she said. “We were scared.”

She added, “As I was running, I just saw blood. I didn’t feel anything, I just saw blood everywhere. I started screaming, I was like, ‘I got shot. I got shot.”

She said the event was terrifying.

“I was just scared. I kept screaming. I kept yelling. Maybe it was the end of my life,” she said.