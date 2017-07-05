Teens busted on Snapchat for sneaking into SC water park, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP/WNCN) – Two 18-year-old women have been arrested after police say they sent Snapchat videos bragging about trespassing at a Myrtle Beach water park.

Local outlets report Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane were charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary. It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

Police say they responded Monday to reports of a burglary at Myrtle Waves Water Park. They spoke with a woman who said she received Snapchat videos showing Larrimore and Lane trespassing at the park around 4 a.m. Saturday.

In a report, Myrtle Beach Police said they watched the two Snapchat videos “that clearly depict the offenders inside of the waterpark after hours.”

“At one point offender two says ‘we went down all the slides’ and admitted to ‘jumping the fence’ to the property,” police said in the report.

“Both offenders are seen on video selecting Italian Ice cups from the cooler at the waterpark that was left unsecured. Both offenders partially consumed the merchandise without paying for it,” police said.

Police said each Italian ice was worth $8.

The women were identified using their Snapchat usernames and Department of Motor Vehicle records.