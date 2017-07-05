Threat of storms continues this afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a hot 4th of July across central North Carolina as temperatures once again climbed into the 90s. A few showers and storms popped up in the afternoon and evening hours, but much of the region remained dry. We may still see an isolated shower or storm through tonight before the activity wraps up shortly after sunset.

The high temperature in the Triangle reached 92 on Tuesday and the Sandhills warmed to 90.

Scattered afternoon and evening storms will be possible again Wednesday as an area of low pressure slides through from the Tennessee River Valley. Thursday and Friday will have smaller chances for a pop-up shower or storm as temperatures stay in the low 90s.

The upcoming weekend looks mostly to partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm each day.

Tonight: A few lingering showers or storms will be possible around the time for fireworks shows, drying out completely around midnight. Lows will fall into the low 70s.

Wednesday will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered PM showers and storms possible. The high will be 90. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 91 after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.