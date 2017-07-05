Vehicle plows into Wake Forest Walmart garden center

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crashed into the garden center at a Walmart in Wake Forest, a witness told CBS North Carolina.

“I was walking up to go in the store when she crashed in the garden center,” witness Holly Ziegler said. “Thankfully she didn’t hit anyone, but she came like a hair away from hitting this elderly woman walking with a cane.”

The car was moving quickly when it hit the garden center, she said.

First responders were dispatched to the incident at 2114 South Main Street about 4:50 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More details were not immediately available.