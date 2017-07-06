2nd teen charged with murder in July 4 shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second teenager has been charged with murder in the July Fourth shooting that killed one person and injured three more.

Curtis Hart Rainey, 17, has has been taken to the Wake County Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond.

Kenneth Edward Watts, 16, was already charged with murder in the shooting, which killed Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, 18. The shooting happened near a McDonald’s restaurant in the city’s downtown shortly after the fireworks display.

In a court appearance earlier Thursday, Watts was ordered held without bond. He’s facing a sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but is not eligible for the death penalty because of his age, a judge said.

Shelby Lawrence, McAllister’s sister, said she has no idea what led to the shooting. She said she told her brother earlier on the Fourth not to go downtown that night because “something always goes down” downtown on Independence Day.

“When they told me the news in the hospital, I didn’t even react. I was so … numb,” she recalled.

RELATED: Suspect in downtown Raleigh 4th of July shooting ordered held without bond