Body of former Fort Bragg soldier pulled from Chattahoochee River in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL/WNCN) — A body found in the Chattahoochee River in Georgia has been identified as that of a former Fort Bragg soldier.

The Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said crews pulled the body from the water Wednesday morning at the landing near the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. He identified the body found as that of a Fort Benning soldier, 23-year-old Pfc. Michael Ferreira-Astiazu.

Pentagon officials confirmed on Thursday that Ferreira had been assigned to Fort Bragg in September 2016.

Ferreira was reportedly swimming near the 13th Street Bridge Monday night when a sudden current swept him away. He was found eight miles downriver after a two-day search.

“Ferreira, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was recently assigned to the 30th Adjutant General Battalion at Fort Benning. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. Ferreira has not deployed in support of any overseas operations,” a release from Fort Benning read in part.

Ferreira had only reported to Fort Benning for training on July 2.

“This is a tragic loss,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Poole, Commander of the 30 AG Battalion. “While Pfc. Ferreira was only recently assigned to Fort Benning, we are truly saddened to lose a member of our Army family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Ferreira’s family and friends during this exceptionally challenging time.”

The incident remains under investigation.