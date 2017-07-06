Chatham County man accused of stealing $1,500 tarps to use for a Slip ‘N Slide

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Siler City man has been arrested after he stole two large tarps and used one as a Slip ‘N Slide, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a report on June 10 that two 24-foot by 27-foot tarps with a total value of $1,500 had been stolen from an address off Lewis Brown Road in Bennett.

Investigators were able to track down Daniel Lee Smith, Jr., 36, of 219 George Hudson Road, thanks to a tip from the public. Smith was found with the missing tarps. One was found in his vehicle and the other was allegedly used to make a homemade Slip ‘N Slide, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith was charged with felony possession of stolen property. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.

