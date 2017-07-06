Driver of Durham bus that killed pedestrian has clean record, officials said

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham bus driver whose bus struck and killed a man Monday night has been charged.

Rita Jones is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

CBS North Carolina reached out to GoTriangle for more on Jones’ background. They said she’s worked as a driver with them for a year. She had no prior accidents or safety incidents on her commercial driver’s license.

RELATED: Durham bus driver charged after hitting, killing pedestrian Monday night

Jones is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

CBS North Carolina also asked about how often public buses are involved in accidents. Officials said the last fatality in Durham involving a public bus took place in 2004.