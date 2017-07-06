Duke University, employee facing lawsuit related to a reported rape

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University, an employee and that employee’s reported boyfriend are facing a new lawsuit related to a reported rape, according to court documents.

A person who was identified as a Duke graduate student in the documents filed the lawsuit in Durham Superior Court in May.

The plaintiff’s complaint stated she was a graduate student when she was raped.

Among the reasons why she named the university in the suit is that she was denied services and access to the Women’s Center in “retaliation” for having reported the rape, according to the lawsuit.

Since the first filing, the case has moved to federal court.

The plaintiff also claimed in the lawsuit that the accused rapist said he is the boyfriend of a Duke University worker.

According to the lawsuit, the reported boyfriend also used the employee’s access to look up the plaintiff’s information and made threats to the plaintiff after gaining access to information.

The woman filing the suit says that she reported the rape to police and Duke officials, including Duke Women’s Center. The Gender Violence Intervention Services is part of the women’s center.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Duke University and was told officials could not comment on pending litigation and that the employee in the lawsuit is in their current and longstanding role.