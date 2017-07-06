Durham bus driver charged after hitting, killing pedestrian Monday night

By Published: Updated:
Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoDurham bus driver who was driving the bus that hit and killed a man Monday night has been charged in the incident, police said Thursday.

Rita Jones has now been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

RELATED: Pedestrian dies after being hit by Durham transit bus

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. near S. Roxboro Street and E. Enterprise Street, according to Durham officials.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Durham police said Tuesday that Aaron Christopher Ryle, 46, of Durham, was crossing Enterprise Street at S.Roxboro Street when he was hit.

Ryle died at the scene.

Jones was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street from the northbound lanes of S. Roxboro Street when Ryle was hit.

There is a bus stop a block away from where the incident happened, according to GoDurham Transit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s