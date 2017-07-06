Durham bus driver charged after hitting, killing pedestrian Monday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoDurham bus driver who was driving the bus that hit and killed a man Monday night has been charged in the incident, police said Thursday.

Rita Jones has now been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. near S. Roxboro Street and E. Enterprise Street, according to Durham officials.

Durham police said Tuesday that Aaron Christopher Ryle, 46, of Durham, was crossing Enterprise Street at S.Roxboro Street when he was hit.

Ryle died at the scene.

Jones was making a left turn onto Enterprise Street from the northbound lanes of S. Roxboro Street when Ryle was hit.

There is a bus stop a block away from where the incident happened, according to GoDurham Transit.