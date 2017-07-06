Durham dognapping victim was lured from her yard, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are asking the public to help find a 4-month-old dog that witnesses say was snatched from her family’s Durham yard.

Two men in a red car lured Luna, described as a gray pitbull, from her yard in the 2400 block of East Geer Street on June 19, witnesses told deputies with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Luna’s family was away from home at the time.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Luna’s location or the individuals involved to call the Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Tips can also be sent to crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.