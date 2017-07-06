Durham dognapping victim was lured from her yard, deputies say

By Published:
(Durham County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are asking the public to help find a 4-month-old dog that witnesses say was snatched from her family’s Durham yard.

Two men in a red car lured Luna, described as a gray pitbull, from her yard in the 2400 block of East Geer Street on June 19, witnesses told deputies with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Luna’s family was away from home at the time.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Luna’s location or the individuals involved to call the Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Tips can also be sent to crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s