Even hotter today as unsettled weather continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Typical July heat and humidity will continue to hang around the rest of this week, but there is a cold front that may make it through central North Carolina this weekend. Every day this month has been in the 90s or close to it and that trend will continue the rest of this week.

There is also a threat of severe weather that will continue on Thursday. Parts of central North Carolina are in a marginal risk of severe weather, the lowest threat level on the 1-5 scale. The main threat during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday will be damaging wind and large hail, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Thursday and Friday will have smaller chances for a pop-up shower or storm as temperatures hang around the low 90s. The upcoming weekend will stay partly cloudy, hot and humid, but it may not be as hot or humid by Sunday if the cold front makes it through Saturday night.

A lingering shower or storm will be possible Wednesday evening, with drier weather expected after midnight. The low will be 72.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 93. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with just a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 91 after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent. Temperatures will stay around 90 next Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers and storms popping up later in the day.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.