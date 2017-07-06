Fayetteville man killed neighbor in broad daylight, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have charged a man with first-degree murder, accusing him of shooting his neighbor in broad daylight Saturday.

The shooting happened about 11:20 a.m. at the College Arms apartments in the 4700 block of Republican Road near the Ramsey Street corridor, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

A resident of the apartment complex heard gunfire, then found Robert Lee Morrison, 55, on the ground behind one of the complex’s buildings, police said.

Morrison, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but later died.

On Thursday, police announced they’d arrested Steven Neal Jackson, 60, and charged him with Morrison’s murder.

“Jackson also was a resident of the College Arms apartment complex and had been in a dispute with Mr. Morrison,” police wrote.

Jackson was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

