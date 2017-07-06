Grandfather’s tip leads to human trafficking, drug bust in Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY/WNCN) — A grandfather’s tip led to four arrests, two of which were connected to a sizable human trafficking bust in Alamance County.

In a Thursday morning news conference, Sheriff Terry Johnson and Alamance County District Attorney Pat Nadolski said at least two women were found to have been trafficked. Johnson said the investigation started after a man reported concerns about his granddaughter.

Some of the crimes occurred at room 224 at the Econo Lodge in Burlington. Deputies determined William Reynolds, 30, Briana Morrison, 30, Joseph Daniel, 34, and Carla Jo Bailey, 22, were living in the room. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the room.

Reynolds and Morrison were arrested by a U.S. Marshals Task Force Wednesday at the hotel following a search of the room earlier in the day. Daniel and Bailey were arrested hours later.

‘The problem is much worse than we initially thought,’ said Johnson.

Reynolds was charged with 14 counts of human trafficking, 14 counts of sexual servitude, and one count of promoting prostitution. The district attorney said Reynolds has “a significant criminal record” and will face life in prison if convicted. Reynolds is being held on a $3,000,700 secured bond.

Morrison was charged with one count of promoting prostitution and is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

Authorities are still investigating how many women were involved.

Daniel, of Mebane, had four outstanding warrants for common law robbery, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, obtaining property by false pretense, and failure to appear. He was also charged with two counts of resist/obstruct/delay, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bailey, of Siler City, was charged with resist/obstruct/delay, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bailey is being held under a $25,000 secured bond and Daniel is being held on a $265,000 secured bond.

Alamance County Public Information Officer Randy Jones said the charges were filed as part of an ongoing investigation that began within the last several months.