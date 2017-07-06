IT firm Infosys to bring 2,000 jobs to Wake County, Gov. Cooper’s office says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed Thursday that India-based business and information technology company Infosys Limited will be bringing 2,000 jobs to Wake County.

The company says on its website that it operates in more than 50 countries across the globe.

Cooper held a 10 a.m. news conference regarding the jobs announcement at the N.C. State Capitol building where he revealed more information about the jobs and impact the company will have on the area and the state.

According to Cooper, Infosys will contribute $2.9 billion to the state’s economy over the next 12 years.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.