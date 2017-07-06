New details emerge in Durham lingerie store hold-up

EARLIER: Gunman robs lingerie store and Family Dollar in 2 days, Durham deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the man who got away with cash from a recent pair of stick-ups at a lingerie store and a dollar store.

The first was at Frisky Business on Highway 70 around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Employees, who don’t want to be identified for their safety, say the suspect came in like a customer.

“He came in around the same time as some other people, went straight to the video section,” said one employee. “He spent awhile back there, which isn’t abnormal for our store.”

Employees say the suspect waited about 20 minutes, until the other customers in the store left, before making his way behind the counter.

They were confused.

“Is he here to fix something?” one employee remembered wondering. “Because that’s the only reason why anyone else other than staff would be coming behind the counter. But, as soon as I heard his voice, I kind of realized something was wrong.”

“He initially had us go back in there and followed us,” recalled an employee. “He was like, ‘Where’s the safe,’ and it wasn’t back there, so we explained to him that we couldn’t access the safe.”

The robber got away with a couple hundred dollars from the register.

Despite what happened at Frisky Business, the employees say business will continue.

“Nothing like this has ever happened,” said an employee. “This is definitely one guy in the area who has decided to commit these crimes. This isn’t normal. I feel completely safe.”

The sheriff’s office says no one was hurt in either armed robbery.

If you have any information that could help catch this guy, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers.