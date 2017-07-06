PHOTOS: Car slams into NC fire department, causes $100,000+ in damage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A car with five people inside slammed into the Cooks Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue building late Wednesday night, police say.

The car sent bricks and concrete blocks in all directions, damaging the building, a brush truck, and a fire engine.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department couldn’t speculate the exact damage amount at the scene but they believe it’s more than $100,000.

Two of the five people in the car were sent to Carolinas-Medical Center-Main. No volunteer firemen were injured when the car hit the building.

Officers say the driver told them he had pulled off the right side of the road to let another car pass then overcorrected and ran off the road and hit the fire station off Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Police say they are still investigating the driver’s claims and the crash.

