PHOTOS: NC couple names their baby ‘Cameron Luuuke’ after Panthers’ stars

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s right there in black and white on his birth certificate, “Cameron Luuuke Howell.” Complete with 3 “U’s” and a whole lifetime of telling folks about it.

Baby Cameron was born on July 1 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. When Sandy Howell told her husband DeeJay he could name their baby, she wasn’t expecting such a unique pick for their son.

“I said, ‘How about Cameron Luke?’ and she said, ‘That sounds good,” DeeJay told WBTV. The whole family loves the Panthers and what better way to honor the team than by naming a child after Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly.

Only, Sandy wasn’t expecting dad to want to spell Luke the way fans scream his name at football games, complete with 3 “U’s” in a row.

“I had to beg,” DeeJay said.

Sandy said she had to keep her word, “I told him he could name the baby so I said ‘OK.’”

Now, little Cameron Luuuke Howell will live the rest of his life carrying not only a name of honor, according to his parents, but also one that’s pretty sure to always be unique.

“He doesn’t have to play football if he doesn’t want to,” DeeJay said.

Then he added, “But he can’t be a Broncos fan. That will be forbidden.”

