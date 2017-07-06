Police: Woman cracked safe, stole paychecks, cash from Goldsboro Ruby Tuesday

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Seven Springs woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a Goldsboro Ruby Tuesday and cracking a safe and stealing paychecks back in March.

The Goldsboro Police Department announced Thursday that Jessica Anne Williams, 37, had been arrested on June 24 and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony safecracking, and felony larceny.

The charges are connected to a March 8 breaking and entering at the Ruby Tuesday located at 2609 North Park Drive. Police responded to the restaurant around 8:30 a.m. after the manager told police that when she arrived to open the restaurant she discovered that someone had come into the building and used a generic password to enter the safe. Once the safe was opened, $1,300 in cash and payroll checks worth $173.32 were stolen, police said.

Police investigated and were able to connect the crimes to Williams. Warrants against her was secured on June 2.

Williams was arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 24 as a result of a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on Genoa Road in Goldsboro, according to police.

In addition to the outstanding charges by the Goldsboro Police Department, several other outstanding warrants were served on her.

Williams is being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $115,000 secured bond for all charges, police said.