Raleigh man charged with rape, kidnapping in August 2016 case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is behind bars after being arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and rape that occurred in August 2016, according to Wake County court documents.

Ryan McNeil, 24, faces charges of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, and first-degree kidnapping in the rape of a 47-year-old woman on Aug. 22, 2016, documents show.

McNeil is accused of kidnapping the victim and bringing her to a second location where he then forcibly raped her.

McNeil is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.