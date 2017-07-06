Rush hour wreck snarls traffic on I-40 near I-540

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed the left three lanes of Interstate 40 eastbound near its intersection with Interstate 540 in Durham County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Durham police are on the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck. Disruptions are expected to continue through 7:40 p.m, according to the Department of Transportation. The wreck was first reported about 5:40 p.m.

The accident is backing traffic up for miles. The department’s traffic map shows snarled traffic from the scene of the wreck near Exit 283 to before Exit 279A.

