Suspect in downtown Raleigh 4th of July shooting ordered held without bond

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A judge on Thursday ordered the 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a teen after Fourth of July fireworks in downtown Raleigh was ordered held without bond on Thursday.

Four people were shot in the incident July Fourth; Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, 18, died of his wounds.

Kenneth Edward Watts, 16, faces a sentence of up to life without the possibility of parole, said District Judge Ned Mangum. He is charged with murder, assault with the deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon. Because of his age, he is not eligible for the death penalty, Mangum said.

Shelby Lawrence, McAllister’s sister, said she has no idea what led to the shooting. She said she told her brother earlier on the Fourth not to go downtown that night because “something always goes down” downtown on Independence Day.

“When they told me the news in the hospital, I didn’t even react. I was so … numb,” she recalled.

She said the shooting has consequences not only for her family, but also for the family of teen charged with the crime.

She remembered her brother as a bright person.

“When he came in the room, even if I was completely annoyed by him, I would start smiling,” she said. “His smile was just bright, very bright.”

The family has decided to donate McAllister’s organs, she said.

“It just lets me know that he’s still here,” she said. “He was young, he didn’t have a chance to have kids. It’s almost like his legacy will still live along through someone he’s saved.”

Watts is next due in court July 27.

