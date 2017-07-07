2 arrested after meth, mushrooms found in NC home, deputies say

PENROSE, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies seized methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana and arrested two people after searching a home in Henderson County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives went to a home on Allman Cove Lane regarding a drug complaint Thursday afternoon.
Danny William Allman, 56, was arrested and charged with:
- Felony trafficking methamphetamine
- Felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
- Felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sale and delivery of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary Wilkie-Kathrine Moffitt, 45, was arrested and charged:
- Felony trafficking methamphetamine
- Felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
- Felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Allman and Moffitt have been released on bond.