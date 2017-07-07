2 NC State students cycle across Europe to raise money, awareness for refugees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina State University students riding across Europe to raise awareness and money for refugees are making progress on their journey.

Their three-week bicycle journey began July 3 in Hamburg, Germany, and since then they’ve biked more than 200 miles.

CBS North Carolina spoke with the students on Thursday night.

“We’re really passionate about helping refugee families in our local community and I think that we can, as a Triangle community, do a lot more for these families,” Andrew Arden said.

The N.C. State students are sleeping on the couches of friends and family as they continue their journey across Europe.