RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck closed two of three eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 at mile-marker 295 near the Gorman Street exit in Wake County about 3:25 p.m. Friday. By 5:15 p.m., the state Department of Transportation’s website no longer listed the wreck as active.

The three-vehicle accident did not lead to any injuries, police confirmed.

Officials are in the process of having the vehicles towed, police said.