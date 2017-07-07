Boater rescues 2 after plane goes down in NC river

By Published:
Photo courtesy Evan Newsome

WINTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people were rescued Friday after a seaplane went down in the Chowan River.

First responders were called to the scene in Hertford County at 3:33 p.m. The Coast Guard has been called to respond as well.

Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes says two plane passengers were picked up by a boater. They were taken to an urgent care medical facility in Suffolk, Virginia, with non life-threatening injuries.

Hayes says the plane is affiliated with Protocom Aviation, which is based in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Photo courtesy Evan Newsome

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s