Boater rescues 2 after plane goes down in NC river

WINTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people were rescued Friday after a seaplane went down in the Chowan River.

First responders were called to the scene in Hertford County at 3:33 p.m. The Coast Guard has been called to respond as well.

Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes says two plane passengers were picked up by a boater. They were taken to an urgent care medical facility in Suffolk, Virginia, with non life-threatening injuries.

Hayes says the plane is affiliated with Protocom Aviation, which is based in Chesapeake, Virginia.