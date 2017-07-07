Child playing with cigarette lighter sparks NC townhouse fire

By Published:
(Source: Wilmington Fire Department/Twitter)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A child playing with a cigarette lighter sparked a fire at a townhouse in Wilmington Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire was first reported at 14 North Lincoln Court in the Hillcrest community just after 10:20 a.m.

Smoke and flames were visible as crews arrived at the home, but the fire was quickly extinguished. All the occupants of the home made it out safely.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom and was due to a child playing with a cigarette lighter.

The home didn’t suffer any structural damage, but there was approximately $35,000 worth of damage to contents inside the home.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s