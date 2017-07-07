Families make the best of it after crash knocks out power at Pullen Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pullen Park train was out of service, the carousel wasn’t spinning and parents could only pay cash for tickets on Friday morning after an early morning crash in the area knocked out power in the park.

When it was time for Pullen Park to open at 10 a.m., Duke Energy crews were still on site installing a new power pole, while the cable company worked on their own lines.

Jennifer Tymkin was with her three daughters when she learned of the outage.

When she asked if they were disappointed, one daughter quickly answered, “No, I want to go to the paddleboats anyway. I don’t even like the train.”

“We’re going to make the best of it I guess,” Tymkin said.

Team Tymkin, as the family calls themselves, was getting ready to celebrate mom’s 39th birthday, so even with a change in their game plan they were still excited for the day.

Other families were a bit let down with no power to fuel the fun.

“It’s OK, we’re still going to make the best of it. I grew up here,” said Ava Isgritt, who was visiting from Kittrrell with her two children. “This is the second time I’ve been able to bring them here so it’s fun to be able to keep that tradition going and it’s OK because we’re going to go have lunch with papa after we leave here.”

Babysitter Kristina Platt said the outage didn’t have too much of an impact on her. She had a long list of plans for the day and just wanted to take a quick stroll.

“It doesn’t really impact us too much, since we don’t really go on them that much, we’re mostly out and about, but the breeze is nice,” said Platt.

Most families that CBS North Carolina spoke with were looking on the bright side of the morning’s challenges – quality time with their loved ones.

Power was restored to the park around 11:30 a.m.