Goldsboro man dies after SUV smashes through bridge railing, falls into creek

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro resident Isaac Langley III, 65, was going above the speed limit when his Dodge Durango crashed through a bridge railing and fell into a creek along U.S. Highway 117 in Wilson County, the State Highway Patrol said.

There were no signs that Langley used his brakes, troopers said.

A deputy sheriff found Langley partially out of the vehicle and tried to perform CPR, but Langley died at the scene.

Because there is no evidence Langley tried to brake before hitting the railing, troopers think he might have suffered a medical condition before the wreck.

