Heat and humidity continue through start of the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday was the hottest day of the year for central North Carolina, but a rare cold front coming this weekend will help drop temperatures just a bit by Sunday. The high in the Triangle Thursday was 93, which ties the hottest temperature of the year so far. Fayetteville made it up to 98, which is the hottest temperature of the year so far for the Sandhills.

While Friday and Saturday won’t be much cooler, if at all; a cold front moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop temperatures very slightly by Sunday. Typical July heat and humidity will return though most of next week along with late day showers and storms.

Tonight will have a few showers and storms, mainly before midnight with warm and muggy conditions and an early morning low down to 73.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a late day shower or storm. The high will be 92. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms later in the day. The high will be 93 after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will start with a lingering shower before turning sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with a high will be 88, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 10 percent. Temperatures will stay around 90 next Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers and storms popping up later in the day.

