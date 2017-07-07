Johnston County officials warn of tax office phone scam

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County officials are warning residents about a phone scam where the caller claims to be from the Johnston County Tax Office and requests confidential information.

Officials said that residents have reported a number seemingly belonging to the county’s tax office calling them and attempting to get credit and debit card information. The tax office doesn’t request any payments be made over the phone.

Johnston County officials said the calls are part of a recent telephone spoofing scam. In spoofing scams, callers are able to alter the caller ID system to make it appear that the call is coming from a number in the Johnston County Tax Office (919-989-5149).

Officials said they’re taking the scam very seriously and are currently investigating.

The public can learn more about identity theft, fraud alerts and steps that can be taken to protect themselves by contacting the Federal Trade Comission or the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General can be contacted at 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-9001, (919) 716.6400, www.ncdoj.gov.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580, www.ftc.gov/bcp/edu/microsites/idtheft/, 1-877-ID-THEFT (877-438-4338), or TTY 1-866-653-4261.