Man swiped batteries from Wayne County school buses, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the theft of batteries from Wayne County school buses.

The thefts were reported Wednesday and Friday at the Wayne County Public Schools building on Royall Avenue, police said.

“Several school buses parked at this location had been broken into and the batteries had been stolen,” police wrote.

Maya Lamont Arline, 40, of the 700 block of Slaughter Street, is charged with seven counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, seven counts of felonious larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, police said. He was taken to the Wayne County jail under a $40,000 bond, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Arline is due in court Monday.