NC 15-year-old charged in shooting death of 75-year-old, sheriff says

JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 75-year-old man in Northampton County, the county sheriff said.

Joseph Stephen Odom was killed at his residence outside Woodland, North Carolina, the county sheriff’s office wrote. Deputies were called to the scene at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The name of the suspect, who is in custody, is not being released because he is 15, Sheriff Jack E. Smith confirmed.

The investigation, conducted by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, is still progressing, and more information will be released later, the sheriff’s office said.