NC music teacher charged with child sex crimes in Durham turns self in, posts bond

John Garris (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A private music teacher who police say committed sex crimes against a child in Durham turned himself in Thursday and was then released on bond, Durham police said.

Authorities were looking for John William Garris, 44, of Albemarle. He was wanted charges of first-degree statutory sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child, Durham police said.

Garris is a traveling private music instructor. The incident was reported May 1.

The victim was known to Garris, police said. They did not provide any information on how the victim was known to him.

Investigators believeed that Garris may have been in the Charlotte area.

Police said Friday that Garris turned himself in to them on Thursday and has since been released from Durham County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

