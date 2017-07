DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The newest hotel in downtown Durham is now taking reservations.

Guests can book a room in the Unscripted Hotel, a boutique hotel located on Corcoran Street, starting July 19.

Rooms at the hotel range from about $125 a night to over $200 a night.

A new restaurant and upscale bar will also open when the hotel does.

Pour Taproom, located on the ground floor of the hotel, is already open for business.