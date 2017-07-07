Police: Goldsboro teen accused of stealing purse found hiding under mattress

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro teen is under arrest after police say he stole a woman’s purse and then broke into a house and hid under a mattress.

A woman who had parked her vehicle at the Bee’s Town convenience store on S. Slocumb Street reported to police around 10:50 p.m. that her purse had been stolen from the parked vehicle, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

The woman gave responding officers a description of the suspect and witnesses told police that a person matching the description had been seen in the area of Wayne Avenue and Slocumb Street.

Police said that officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Aaron Devon Smith, and gave chase on foot toward Newsome Street. Officers lost contact with Smith briefly, but other responding officers saw him enter a home located at 1101 Newsome St.

After seeing Smith run into the home, police secured the scene and attempted to make contact with anyone inside. No one responded and police were able to determine that the front door was unlocked. Officers then entered the home and found Smith hiding under a mattress inside a bedroom.

He was taken into custody without incident. The woman living in the home told police she didn’t know Smith and that no damage was done to her home and none of her property was missing.

Smith was charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct. He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.